Mbweti blow for FC Platinum

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

CHAMPIONS FC Platinum will have to do without one of their consistent performers in the 2021/22 season, Gift Mbweti for the crunch league encounter against Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Mbweti is among five PSL players who will miss the weekend action due to suspension, having picked up three yellow cards. Caps United’s Valentine Musarurwa, Tenax CS FC duo of Edson Gavara and Pascal Shumbaimwe, as well as Herentals’ Brighton Majarira are out of the weekend games.

FC Platinum’s utility player, who has been playing as a roving right back having been converted from a striker, has been a key member of FC Platinum’s defence which has conceded nine goals in 28 matches.

The absence of Mbweti, who also adds up numbers when FC Platinum attacks, is unlikely to disturb coach Norman Mapeza’s plans as he still has the reliable pair of skipper Gift Bello and Lawrence Mhlanga to marshal the back line.

William Stima might be thrown into the fray, coming in to partner Bello with Mhlannga moved to right back. The other option that Mapeza has is to deploy Blessing Moyo who has been playing as a defensive midfielder at right back, with Rainsome Pavari sitting in front of the central defence.