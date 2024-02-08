MC and Dance Mtkay Ntwana breaks barriers, sets sight on Europe tour

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Bulawayo MC and dancer Mtkay Ntwana born Mthokozisi Dube is determined to shatter geographical barriers and put Bulawayo on the global entertainment map as he sets his sights on a Europe Tour.

Defying the conventional norms, Mtkay Ntwana is on a mission to showcase to the world that talent knows no boundaries, and dreams can transcend the confines of geography.

“I am just an MC from Bulawayo, and no MC has ever secured bookings from Bulawayo in Europe. It’s a challenge, but I want to break that barrier. We are working on it and I want to take this globally and show people from Bulawayo that’s possible,” he said.

The dance King who is currently in South-Africa said he is preparing for his shows in Zimbabwe.

“I currently have a couple of shows lined up, with the first one at Clubzone Harare on the 23rd of February, followed by a performance with Shasha in Gwanda on 09 March. The momentum continues with the highly-anticipated Bulawayo Shutdown on the 27th, as we navigate through the necessary paperwork to bring this vision to life.

“I’ve been fortunate to take the stage in various locations, including South Africa, Bulawayo, Harare, Gwanda, and Kariba. While I’ve dedicated a significant amount of time to shows in Bulawayo, it’s evident that there are greater financial opportunities in Harare, which has been a driving force behind my strategic focus,” he said.

The renowned dancer and hype man has warmed the stage for notable performers that include South Africa’s DBN Gogo, Bootle, Vigro Deep, Young Stunna, and headlined big events like the HCM Festival and Kariba October.

