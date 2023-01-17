MC Chita bounces back with Msiz’kay collabo

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

After a four-year hiatus, rapper MC Chita aka Zimbiyana Jones has returned with a new single titled “Impilo” featuring multi-award-winning Msiz’kay.

The song is set to be released on Friday.

It will be the first single off his upcoming album titled Zimbiyana Jones and The Temple Of Boom which has been in the pipeline for four years.

He said Impilo is a song about perseverance and overcoming the odds, regardless of what life throws at you or what people say about you.

Its video will be released by the end of the week with the album set to be released in early February.

Reflecting on his collaboration with Msiz’Kay, MC Chita said he initially worked with him on a track they worked on with Asaph.

“The first track we did together was Freedom’s on The Way, off Asaph’s album, not the current one, but the one before. When we finished working on the song, I was convinced that there was something special about him. “As such, working with Msiz’kay is forever going to be on the cards,” said Zimbiyana Jones.

He said his forthcoming album has been in the making since 2019 as a lot of changes had to be made including replacing some of the songs. The album will feature Nutty O, Msiz’kay, TRK who is based in Germany and Pheelip Muse from Nigeria.