MCAZ signs MoU with Belarus’ RUE-CETH

THE Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Republican Unitary Enterprise Centre for Examinations and Tests in Health Service (RUE-CETH) of Belarus.

In a statement, MCAZ director-general Richard Rukwata said the agreement signed in Minsk, Belarus, marks the beginning of collaboration and cooperation between the two organizations.

He said the agreement establishes a framework for joint efforts in enhancing regulatory standards, ensuring the safety and efficacy of medicines, and fostering innovation in the pharmaceutical sector.

“It aims to leverage the strengths and expertise of both MCAZ and RUE-CETH to promote public health and improve access to high-quality medical products and builds upon the strong historical and friendly relations between Zimbabwe and Belarus,” he said.

Rukwata said in addition to enhancing the safety and efficacy of medicines in both countries, the partnership would also promote the development of the pharmaceutical industry, and create opportunities for investment and trade.

He said the partnership was an important milestone in building capacity within the regulators in both countries and ensuring world-class medicines and health products regulation for the benefit of citizens.

“We are excited to embark on this partnership with RUE-CETH Belarus. This collaboration will enable us to share knowledge, enhance regulatory practices, and ultimately benefit the citizens of both countries by ensuring access to safe and effective medicines,” he said.

-New Ziana