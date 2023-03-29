Mculo Content Music Distribution multinational workshops on the cards

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

MUSICIANS from Zimbabwe, South Africa, Zambia, and Eswatini are set to benefit from a Mculo Content Music Distribution Multinational Workshops which are set to be conducted soon.

Established last year, Mculo Content specialises in content aggregation on digital platforms, digital marketing and music publishing for purposes of helping artistes monetise their craft.

The company that has set its sights on helping artistes in the Southern African region achieve music distribution, licensing, publishing, and marketing is headquartered in South Africa but has representation in Zimbabwe, Botswana, and Zambia.

Mculo Content managing director Butho Thomas Ntini told Chronicle Showbiz that they are building a bridge to narrow the gap between artistes and critical music business insights.

“Our aim is to open up the African Music Market by supporting up-and-coming talent with high-level service of music distribution and publishing. One of our ways to do that is through educating artistes about how to monetise their content and actually treat their music careers as a business, not a hobby.

“We noticed a knowledge gap with our sector and we are on the verge of curating a Mculo Content Workshop tour which will target those in the music business in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Eswatini and Botswana,” he said.

Local DJ Prince Eskhosini is the content manager while Zambian Tabo Munyinda has the role of the administrator and content manager.

Issues to do with the issuance of royalties to those in the music business have hampered progress in the music business and Ntini believes offering such knowledge will help local artistes. – @eMKlass_49