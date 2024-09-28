Mkhululi Ncube – [email protected]

RHUMBA artist Mdabuli Mbongo Sibanda of Mdawini and Izingonyama Sound has died.

He was 31.

His brother and core leader of the band, Zizwe Mdawini Sibanda confirmed the death of his brother in an accident in Cape Town South Africa.

He said the accident also claimed the lives of three other Zimbabweans and left two more seriously injured.

“We are morning the death of my brother in a horrific accident in Cape Town,South Africa. It is sad because he left us when we were preparing the launch of our next album-The Tourist in November,”he said.

Bongo polirarised the slogan ezokuTabhayila.

He had recorded three albums with his brother.

The late artist who hails from Hingwe in Plumtree is survived by wife and two children.

More to follow…