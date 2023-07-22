MDC bigwig joins Zanu PF

MDC-T spokesperson Witness Dube (left) who has today tendered his resignation and terminated his affiliation with the opposition outfit is among the dignitaries at the Zanu PF star rally in Centenary. He is seated next to Cde Blessing Chebundo

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

FORMER Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) national secretary for Information and Publicity Mr Witness Dube who resigned from the opposition party this morning has been seen among multitudes at the Zanu-PF’s Presidential Star Rally in Centenary, Muzarabani District, Mashonaland Central province.

President Mnangagwa today, July 22, is in Centenary, Mashonaland Central Province for a Star Rally that is expected to be another huge success, as Zanu-PF continues to demonstrate its indomitable mobilisation prowess ahead of the August 23 harmonised polls.

Mr Dube, who has been a member of the main opposition since its formative years in 1999, wrote to the party president Senator Douglas Mwonzora announcing his resignation and subsequent termination of his membership, telling him that he has found a new political party that he will be serving henceforth.

Mr Dube has opted for the ruling party Zanu-PF as he was seen in a jovial celebratory mood donning the revolutionary party’s regalia at the Presidential Star Rally.

He was pictured with Cde Blessing Chebundo at the rally and is among multitudes who are awaiting to be addressed by President Mnangagwa.

Disgruntled by factionalism and a marked lack of direction in the opposition parties, a majority of Zimbabweans are flocking back to the ruling Zanu PF.