MDC kicks out Mudzuri, recalls him from Senate

15 Feb, 2023 - 09:02 0 Views
0 Comments
MDC kicks out Mudzuri, recalls him from Senate Elias Mudzuri

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

THE opposition Movement for Democratic Change led by Senator Douglas Mwonzora has recalled its former vice president Senator Elias Mudzuri from the Upper House.

In a vacancy notice to the Senate on Tuesday, deputy president of the senate Micheal Nyambuya said the MDC-T informed him last week on Monday that Sen Mudzuri ceased to be a member of the party with effect from February 1 and as stipulated in Section 129 (I) (K) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, a vacancy in the senate has since arisen.

I have to inform the House that on the 6th of February, 2023, I was notified by the Movement for Democratic Change that with effect from the 1st of February, 2023, Hon. Sen. Eng. Elias Mudzuri ceased to be a member of the MDC party. Accordingly, Section 129 (1) (K) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe applies, it provides that: – ‘A seat of a Member of Parliament becomes vacant if the Member has ceased to belong to the political party of which he or she was a member when elected to Parliament and the political party concerned, by written notice to the Speaker or the President of the Senate, as the case may be, has declared that the member has ceased to belong to it,” said the deputy president of the senate.

He said the necessary administrative measures will be taken to inform President Mnangagwa, and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of the existence of the vacancy in line with the Electoral Act, [Chapter 2:13].

@skhumoyo2000.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting