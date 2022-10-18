MDC-T calls for removal of sanctions

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

SANCTIONS by nature have far-reaching consequences beyond what has been prescribed and their effects are best described by the victims and not those who prescribe them, the opposition MDC-T party has said.

The party has since made a bold call for the unconditional and immediate removal of the illegal embargo imposed on Zimbabwe by the Western countries.

Like most patriotic Zimbabweans, the Senator Douglas Mwonzora-led opposition party has also refused to be brainwashed by the West and their local opposition stooges that the illegal sanctions are targeting “a few individuals in the ruling party, Zanu-PF and the Government as well as State and private companies believed to be associated with the ruling elite.”

As the nation and the rest of the Southern African Development Community members count down to the fourth anniversary of the Sadc Anti-Sanctions Solidarity Day on October 25, the MDC-T said Zimbabweans have lived the reality and experiences of sanctions since their illegal imposition more than two decades ago which was in retaliation to the country’s successful land reform program which sought to address the land imbalances.

MDC-T national spokesperson Mr Witness Dube said in calling for the unconditional removal of the illegal sanctions, it is out of the realisation that they have made life difficult for Zimbabweans.

“We believe that sanctions must be removed unconditionally and immediately. They have made life difficult for Zimbabweans. Sanctions by nature have far-reaching consequences beyond the prescribed ones and their effects are as described by the victims, and not the ones who prescribe them. If Zimbabweans say that they are suffering from sanctions, it is because that it is they have lived the reality and experiences of the sanctions,” said Mr Dube.

In a position paper during the third edition of the Anti-Sanctions Day, the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), Secretary-General, Mr Georges Rebelo Pinto Chikoti, challenged the international community to reconsider their sanctions position and to adopt a constructive approach taking into account the efforts made by the Government of Zimbabwe in terms of inclusive sustainable development.

He said the sanctions are counterproductive and have hurt the country, in particular the most vulnerable populations such as women and children.

“They have had adverse effects which have resulted in sanctioning of key agricultural and infrastructural development institutions, prevented the country from accessing international financing and destabilised the national banking sector. The Secretary-General notes with deep concern the worsening of the situation in Zimbabwe from the effects of these unilateral sanctions, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic,” read part of the statement.

Mr Chikoti said the sanctions must be lifted.

In her post Cabinet media briefing last Tuesday, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said this year’s Anti-Sanctions Day will be held under the Theme “Enhancing Zimbabwe’s Resilience through Economic Development and Engagement and Re-engagement,” in recognition of the concrete steps the country has taken in strengthening engagement and re-engagement at bilateral and multilateral levels.

The event, said Minister Mutsvangwa, will showcase the progress the country is making with the economic transformation drive, through His Excellency the President’s philosophy, “nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo.”

The activities on the day will include a televised statement by President Mnangagwa which will be distributed through all media platforms.

The President’s address will be circulated through embassies accredited to Zimbabwe and through the country’s Missions abroad, there will be media awareness campaigns on the nature and impact of sanctions in and outside Zimbabwe, showcasing commendable progress of projects in various sectors including in Agriculture and food security, mining, health, education, infrastructure, and industry.

A musical concert has been lined up at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex with participation both physically and virtually through the national broadcaster to allow for wider coverage across the country’s 10 provinces. – @skhumoyo2000