MDC-T councillor jailed after assaulting wife for being a bad cook

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

A Gweru MDC-T councillor who severely assaulted his wife with a garden pick tool handle for being a bad cook has been sentenced to 12 months.

Tawanda Magidi (47), the Mkoba suburb Ward 16 councillor, fractured his wife’s backbone after they had an argument over food.

The court proved that Magidi assaulted his wife, Vongai Muchaneta’s back with a garden pick handle.

Giving evidence, Muchaneta (33) told the court that she was assaulted while in the middle of cooking a meal for Magidi.

“He brought some meat and when I was in the middle of cooking it, he started shouting at me accusing me of being a bad wife and a bad cook. He then slapped me on both cheeks and picked a pick handle and struck me several times on my back. The following morning, I fled to my rural home in Bikita where my relatives took me to hospital. I was told by the doctor that I had suffered a fracture on my backbone,” she said.

The court heard that on December 8 at around 9PM, Magidi returned home from work and gave his wife some meat to cook.

When Muchaneta was preparing the meal, the court heard that Magidi started shouting at her saying she was a bad wife who could not cook well.

Magidi, the court heard, then assaulted his wife with open hands twice on both cheeks.

The court heard that Magidi further took a pick handle, struck his wife several times on the back.

Muchaneta proceeded to her rural home area in Bikita since she was told by Magidi that he no longer loved her and wanted to marry another wife.

In Bikita, Muchaneta was taken to hospital, where a doctor observed that she had suffered a fractured backbone.

The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of Magidi.

Magidi of Mkoba 18 suburb in Gweru pleaded not guilty to the charge of physical abuse, but was convicted by magistrate Mr Progress Murandu after a full trial.

Mr Murandu sentenced him to 12 months of which he suspended six months of his sentence on condition of good behaviour.

Magidi will spend six months at WhaWha prison.

He has initiated an appeal process against his conviction and sentence.

Ms Margaret Mukucha appeared for the State.