MDC-T recalls more councillors

17 Oct, 2022
MDC-T recalls more councillors Mr Douglas Mwonzora

The Chronicle

 

Midlands Bureau

THE Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T has expelled and recalled three City of Gweru councillors including the deputy Mayor Cllr Cleopas Shiri of Ward 5.

The other Councillors are Martin Chivhoko Ward 4 and John Manyundwa Ward 18.

Gweru City Council

In a letter addressed to the acting town clerk Mr Vakayi Douglas Chikwekwe, the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, July Moyo, said he received a letter from MDC-T notifying him of the expulsion of the three councillors.

Minister July Moyo

Minister Moyo said as a result of the expulsion of the three councillors, the Wards they are representing are now vacant.

“I wish to inform you that, I am in receipt of a letter from the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) stating that the following councillors have been expelled from the party: Cllr Martin Chivhoko Ward 4, Cllr Cleopas Shiri Ward 5 and Cllr John Manyundwa Ward 18. In terms of section 278 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, as read with section (1) (K) the above-mentioned Wards are now vacant,” wrote the Minister.

Mr Chikwekwe wrote to the three expelled councillors, notifying them of their expulsion and declared the respective Wards vacant.

