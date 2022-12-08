Mdula Football Foundation hold inaugural tournament

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE inaugural edition of the Mdula Football Foundation tournament will take place at the Thorngrove Grounds tomorrow (Friday) with four teams expected to take part in the event.

Thandanani, Makokoba, Pumula and Thorngrove are the sides that will square off in the Under-13 tournament.

Following a draw held on Wednesday, Thandanani will face Makokoba in the first semi-final while Pumula will play Thorngrove in the second semi-final.

Mdula Foundation public relations officer Nigel Edwards said they were excited to be hosting their first tournament where prizes to be won include various individual trophies and a full kit for the winners with 16 tops, 16 shorts and socks.

“We are a football foundation established in 2022 with the vision of creating a safe and fun environment for young people to enjoy the beautiful game of football. We believe every child should have an opportunity to develop and express themselves without fear.

“To gain confidence and belong to a team. Here at the Mdula Football Foundation we do this by creating an environment of unity which encourages the young players to support each other and grow together,” said Edwards.

He also outlined their motto.

“Our main objective is to promote junior football by helping manage other junior teams to make them run smoothly.

“The Foundation does this by firstly sourcing football kits, boots and any necessary football equipment required. Secondly, hosting soccer tournaments and lastly coaching clinics for the diagnosis of problems and training. Our motto is efficiency and professionalism,” said Edwards.

The director of the foundation is Mduduzi Nkiwane who is based in the United Kingdom. He works together with former Thorngrove Division One player Konson West, the Foundation’s Chief Executive and former Highlanders player Simba Rusike, Wayne Albertyn, manager Roy Cele and Philip Mutsa Muchirahondo who is the Welfare Manager.

– @innocentskizoe