Mdula Foundation lays out plans for 2023

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Mdula Foundation has laid out their plans for next year as they have their sights on compliance with national and international statutes.

The football foundation was established this year with the vision of creating a safe and fun environment for young people to enjoy the beautiful game of football.

The director of the foundation is Mduduzi Nkiwane who is based in the United Kingdom.

He works together with former Thorngrove Division One player Konson West, the Foundation’s Chief Executive and former Highlanders player Simba Rusike, Wayne Albertyn, manager Roy Cele and Philip Mutsa Muchirahondo who is the welfare manager.

“Top of the foundation’s priorities next year is to push for community programmes that will see the sponsoring of a number tournaments as well as the push in having coaching clinics in high- and low-density suburbs of the city. The donation of football equipment ranging from playing kits, training equipment and playing balls.”

