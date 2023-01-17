Mdula Foundation sets date for Under-15 football tournament

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Mdula Foundation has set February 25 as the date for their second ever Under-15 football tournament.

The competition will take place at the Thorngrove Ground.

Organizers confirmed the teams that will be part of the tournament.

“The tournament will have four taking part in the one-day tournament. Highlanders, Chicken Inn, Thandanani Pumula, and Thorngrove have been invited to take part in the tournament,” said the organizers.

The football foundation was established this year with the vision of creating a safe and fun environment for young people to enjoy the beautiful game of football.

The director of the foundation is Mduduzi Nkiwane who is based in the United Kingdom.

He works together with former Thorngrove Division One player Konson West, the Foundation’s chief executive, and former Highlanders player Simba Rusike, Wayne Albertyn, manager Roy Cele, and Philip Mutsa Muchirahondo who is the welfare manager. @innocentskizoe