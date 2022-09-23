MduSevan gave us a chance to tell our stories: Cancer survivors

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

BREAST cancer survivors have lauded local DJ, MduSevan for his efforts to raise awareness on cancer issues through his annual Pink Awareness music concert.

The concert, held at the Mitre Sports Bar on Saturday, afforded Blessings Ndlovu and Lister Gumbi a chance to share their stories of victory to encourage fellow cancer fighters to hang on.

Ndlovu told Chronicle Showbiz that even before the actual concert, she was encouraged when she saw the poster.

“As a cancer fighter myself, seeing the poster got me very excited about the event and the impact it had on our community. I believe there’s so much our peers, family and friends still need to understand about breast cancer or any type of cancer since some still discriminate against cancer patients.

“MduSevan gave me an opportunity to share my journey of being a cancer fighter. I took people through from the time of my diagnosis, acceptance, radical mastectomy surgery and finally my chemotherapy journey,” said Ndlovu.

MduSevan assembled a team of creatives to perform at the concert and these included Qeqeshiwe, Cingi, Rudo Amor, Novuyo Seagirl, Noluntu J, Babongile, Mawiza and the Super Geeks.

The concert in its third year was held under the theme, “#YouNotAloneSisonke”. It saw MduSevan join hands with more than 60 individuals in a big circle of solidarity.

This followed the 10-hour DJ set he did in the concert’s inception in 2017 and a record 300-metre-long pink ribbon he made in 2018 before the concert took a forced hiatus due to the Covid-19 induced lockdowns.

As the world prepares to amplify its voice against breast cancer next month, another cancer patient undergoing chemotherapy, Lister Gumbi said the journey has been tough but she is hanging on.

“My chemotherapy has been a tough journey but I’m fighting on. I’d like to commend MduSevan for the Cancer Awareness since it’s showing us the fighters, survivors and everyone out there that we’re there and that they’re with us.

“The problem is that people are with us but they don’t have much knowledge of what we go through as cancer fighters and the awareness gave us a platform to explain our plight,” Gumbi said.

Ndlovu left a challenge for all cancer patients saying the power lies within.

“To my fellow Pink Sisters, the ball is in our hands. We have the power to make a difference in the minds of those around us. If we beat this disease, then we’re able to encourage the next person to fight on. Most importantly, join a support group as it’s always better to walk the journey with others,” she said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) attributed nearly 10 million deaths in 2020 to cancer. – @eMKlass_49