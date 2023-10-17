Media Awards deadline extended

Business Writer

The 10th edition of the MEJRKH Communications and Media Advisory Media Awards entry deadline has been extended to this Friday due to an overwhelming response from journalists countrywide.

The cut-off date for submission was originally set for 13 October.

The Mining Media Awards organized by MEJRKH Communications and Media Advisory in partnership with the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe honour media practitioners who have significantly contributed towards objective and impactful coverage of the mining sector in 10 categories including the Overall Mining Sector Reporter of the Year award.

The awards which were introduced in 2014 aim to encourage coverage of the mining sector in the local media in a manner that has a favorable influence on decision-makers, the public and the sector in general.

The awards reward media practitioners who would have meaningfully contributed towards creating awareness on the activities of the mining sector, issues affecting it as well as its role and relevance to economic growth and sustainable development in Zimbabwe.

Minex Public Relations and Communications Executive, Moses Charedzera said they have extended the deadline by a week to cater for more entries.

“While we have exceeded our target of sixty entries, we have however noted that some journalists are still phoning and enquiring about the awards. To give those who have not submitted a chance, we have thought it prudent to extend the close of entries to this Friday the 20th of October 2023,” said Mr Charedzera.

He noted that although there are eight categories that include gold, platinum, diamond, lithium, coal and gas, small-scale and artisanal miners, CSR and chrome, only three categories dominate.

“From the entries received to date, there are overwhelming entries in categories such as lithium, small-scale mining and Corporate Social responsibility sections. We would encourage journalists to consider other categories to establish a balance between the categories. We want all categories to be as competitive as possible,” he said.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for 10 November in Harare.