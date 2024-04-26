Media implored to inform and unite citizens, expose lies

Vice-President Kembo Mohadi speaks after receiving a gift from the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere at the media indaba organised by the Ministry at the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo yesterday

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

VICE PRESIDENT Kembo Mohadi has called on the media to unite people, promote constructive Government messaging and sustain democracy by exposing lies.

He said this at a media indaba organised by the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services at the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo yesterday under the theme “Information Democratisation for Increased Innovation and Industrialisation”.

VP Mohadi applauded the City of Bulawayo’s diversity and said it was a perfect example of nationalistic politics and encouraged journalists to warn, challenge and expose propaganda that aims to divide the country. He noted that the media helps to debunk ideas of tribalism, racism, chauvinism and many other schisms that violate the national unity envisioned by the country’s founding fathers.

“As a matter of common record, several hostile forces have been deployed to manipulate the beauty of Bulawayo’s ethnic diversity to suggest the notion of a divided nation,” he said.

“This is not true. The people of Zimbabwe are one, and Bulawayo is a shining example of that diversity and oneness.

“I firmly believe that as we exchange ideas in this indaba, yawning gaps in the treatment and coverage of national developments by the media will be identified, and solutions found to bridge the gaps.

“The media should adequately inform citizens, expose lies, unite people and sustain democracy.

“As already emphasised, Bulawayo in its diversity was also a bedrock of nationalism, nurturing pioneering political stalwarts from the country’s various ethnic groups for the singular cause of liberating Zimbabwe from colonial bondage.

“It is this common history that brings us together,” he said.

VP Mohadi said the development of vibrant media is critical as it is a medium for the creative sector to express themselves.

“The plural splendour of this city has also been magnified by various efforts aimed at uniting our people by His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

In 2019 and 2021 respectively, the President had an interface with the creative sector,” he said.

“The President understands the value of this city and its connections to the creative economy of our nation. Therefore, the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services is taking a leaf from President ED Mnangagwa to continue unlocking more opportunities that this city can input into the media economy.”

VP Mohadi said hosting the media indaba a week after the country commemorated the country’s 44th Independence Day, allows the sector to reflect on the gains of liberation, including free speech which the Second Republic will defend at all costs.

He said the liberalisation of the media sector is part of the Second Republic’s initiatives for all citizens to have access to information, hence the licensing of community radio stations.

Under the first phase of the licensing of community radio stations, the Government sought to provide marginalised communities with a voice, as most of them had no access to local stations.

“We waged a war of liberation to guarantee freedom of speech and the Second Republic is committed to promoting that constitutional right by any means necessary,” said VP Mohadi.

“To this end, it is no coincidence that under the leadership of His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the former monopoly of the national broadcaster has been broken through the licensing of various television stations and community radio stations.

“We expect the media indaba to promote constructive Government messaging while also shaping the policy direction through identifying gaps that exist in the sector.”

VP Mohadi said the Government expects a well-coordinated media sector that brings together content creators, scriptwriters, journalists, media executives and other strategic technical ambits of the sector.

He said access to the internet promotes content creation which if utilised well will increase social cohesion and integration while promoting brand Zimbabwe and Government policies.

“The indaba will help media players and content creators deepen their creativity and develop captivating content. The availability and consumption of high-quality local media products fits well into the Brand Zimbabwe initiative which seeks to enhance the country’s international reputation.

“The media resides at the centre of enunciating that Zimbabwe is indeed open for business, a friend to all and an enemy to none,” said VP Mohadi.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, who briefly addressed the indaba, said the media industry should think about how the fourth industrial revolution will impact the sector.

“In the fourth industrial revolution, everyone can broadcast, everyone can circulate information, credible, accurate, incorrect and defamatory. So you need to discuss that,” he said.

Academics from the National University of Science and Technology, Great Zimbabwe University, Midlands State University and Lupane State University were part of the discussion panel. — @nqotshili