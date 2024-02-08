WATCH : Media, security services not allowed to attend Gukurahundi hearings -chiefs

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

MEMBERS of the media and security services will not be allowed to attend Gukurahundi hearings when victims are giving their evidence, deputy president of the Chiefs Council of Zimbabwe, Senator Chief Fortune Charumbira has said.

https://youtu.be/lt8n6VVBlA4

Speaking during the Gukurahundi hearings media workshop that is underway in Bulawayo today, Chief Charumbira said local chiefs from the affected areas will hear submissions as part of respecting the cultural values and beliefs of the victims.

“We cannot have the media during hearings, like the police, you will be strangers and victims may not be comfortable,” he said.

“You cannot resolve issues of death without taking cognizant of local needs,” said Chief Charumbira.

He said some of the submissions by victims may be so sensitive that once released to the public, may lead to permanent damage to the victims, yet the hearings are meant to bring closure to historic grievances.

“There will be fortnightly press briefings right here in Bulawayo where the media will be allowed to ask questions but we don’t feel it will be proper for you (media) to attend hearings during submissions,” said Chief Charumbira.

In contributions on what they expect during hearings, one member of the media fraternity said editors must not deploy journalists who are not conversant with the local language of the area they are covering.