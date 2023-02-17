Media should unite nation – President

President Mnangagwa hands over the national flag to the widow of national hero Cde Christopher Mushohwe, Penelope Batsirai Mushohwe at the National Heroes Acre in Harare yesterday. — Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara

Fungi Kwaramba, Harare Bureau

AS Zimbabwe barrels towards the harmonised elections, President Mnangagwa has implored the media to be responsible and unite the people bound by national interests.

These are the values that were espoused by former Minister of Information and Publicity Cde Christopher Mushohwe, who was interred at the National Heroes Acre yesterday.

This comes as some sections of the media, especially the so-called independent press, has taken every opportunity to besmirch the Government as they clandestinely work with merchants of regime change to remove the Zanu- PF-led administration.

Some media organisations are under the payroll of known regime change agents and daily churn out blizzards of falsehoods to isolate the Government from the comity of nations, even as they trample on collective national interests and aspirations.

“As Minister of Information and Publicity, the late Cde Mushohwe encouraged a media fraternity that was united by the national interest. As we accelerate our national socio-economic development and more immediately, prepare for the upcoming harmonised general elections, I call upon the media to be responsible and always seek to unite the people of our great country.

“This is the only Zimbabwe that we have; this is our motherland and media practitioners must never sell our birthright for a few pieces of silver. The nation has indeed lost a key stalwart and loyal cadre whose rich and perceptive contributions to ideas that drove national growth, will be sorely missed,” the President said.

Even though the late Cde Mushohwe rose to become a cabinet minister he ever embodied exemplary qualities which included “simplicity, humility, sociability, integrity, dedication to hard work and unflinching patriotism”.

“To the late Cde Mushohwe, the country and interests of the people of Zimbabwe came first. This is the national character trait that us who remain must continue to nurture and share across our provinces. Our enduring mantra Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa nevene vayo, Ilizwe lakhiwa libuswe ngabaninilo, must reign supreme.”

The President, who worked closely with Cde Mushohwe over the years, told mourners, who included Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Zanu-PF Vice President Kembo Mohadi, cabinet ministers, senior Government officials, service chiefs and hordes of Zanu-PF supporters that the late national hero, as a civil servant, was committed to delivering on the welfare and aspirations of the people—a virtue that all civil servants should emulate.

“Our bureaucracy across Ministries, Departments and Agencies, are called upon to emulate the footprints of the late national hero. We are a Government of the people, by the people and for the people. Under the Second Republic, delivering on the aspirations and welfare of our people remains our unwavering commitment.

“Our public servants must, therefore, be accountable to the people of our great motherland, Zimbabwe. The basic values and principles that govern public administration, including high standards of professional ethics, probity as well as efficient and economical use of state resources must be promoted for the realisation of Vision 2030 and ultimately improving the quality of life of our people,” said the President.

Zimbabwe’s heroes some of whom are buried at the sacred National Heroes Acre were committed to building a modern, industrialised and prosperous country with that progress presently there for all to see under the leadership of President Mnangagwa whose development thrust has touched every part of the country.

Cde Mushohwe, who died Monday aged 69, was instrumental in setting up an educational programme for war veterans following Uhuru in 1980 and also ensured greater access to education for disadvantaged Zimbabweans.

“The dismantling of the colonial bondage that followed our attainment of Independence in 1980 was punctuated with mixed emotions and moments of difficulties, more so as we took over the institutions and instruments of the State, including State House. The many years of racial segregation and exclusive privileges embedded in the ‘never in a thousand years mentality’ made this task even more onerous.

At the advent of majority rule, the white settler administration did not easily accept that the black majority was now in Government. It was in this environment that the late National Hero, Dr Christopher Mushohwe, was among the first black Zimbabweans to assume jobs in the public service from the unwilling white settlers.”

During his long time in Government, the President said the late Cde Mushohwe was inspired to improve his own education, attaining two doctorates even as he shouldered his heavy responsibilities as a senior civil servant.

“His passion for education for the underprivileged saw him appointed to lead the Scholarships Department, which he did both as executive director and Minister responsible for scholarships in the Office of the President. The appointment gave him scope and capacity to facilitate study opportunities through scholarships that were extended to beneficiaries countrywide. These catered for talented disadvantaged young boys and girls as well as war veterans keen to advance their education.

“In this portfolio, our late national hero spent a considerable amount of his time mobilising resources to fund the scholarships. In addition, his itinerary also revolved around moving from one university to the other, looking after the welfare of the students. He was a true patriot who carried the weighty responsibility to ensure that our citizenry gains a gift of life in the form of education, skills, and competencies,” said President Mnangagwa.

Thousands of people passed through his hands and today are contributing towards the development of the country on the Vision 2030 journey to become an upper-middle-class economy.

Beginning his political life as a war collaborator during the liberation struggle, Cde Mushohwe rose to become an MP, and then a member of the Zanu- PF central committee.

In Government he was elevated, first to the level of Manicaland Governor, then a cabinet minister in the ministries of Transport and Infrastructure Development, Information and Publicity, and then Scholarships.

Dr Mushohwe is survived by wife Penelope Batsirai and eight children Prince, Primrose, Princess, Trevor, Tanya, Anesu, Shawn, Prayer and several grandchildren.