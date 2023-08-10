Breaking News
Media workshop on election coverage kicks off in Bulawayo

10 Aug, 2023 - 12:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Media workshop on election coverage kicks off in Bulawayo

The Chronicle

Online Writer

GOVERNMENT, representatives from political parties, media practitioners, academics and other stakeholders have converged in Bulawayo to discuss issues relating to press coverage of elections.

Representatives from Zanu-PF, Citizen Coalition of Change CCC and MDC have made submissions on how they relate with the media during the harmonised elections.

The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services organised the workshop in partnership with Zimbabwe Institute.

Journalist, delegates and stakeholders at a media elections coverage training workshop

In attendance, is the Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana.

Mr Mangwana is today standing on behalf of the Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa.

Mr Mangwana read the Minister’s speech highlighting the objectives of the meeting as she calls the media to objective in reportage on elections among other national events.

She said journalists can contribute to an informed electorate ahead of elections.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the media should be used to develop the country and build the Zimbabwe we want.

More to follow…

