Medical Aid Societies under fire

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

THE Government has criticised Medical Aid Societies (MAS) for ignoring regulations and demanding co-payments and shortfalls from health seekers, while also increasing subscriptions for clients without remitting payments to service providers.

In a speech read on his behalf by chief director in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Maxwell Hove at the Private Hospitals Association conference in Victoria Falls, Health and Child Care Minister, Dr Douglas Mombeshora, declared that there must be a dialogue among stakeholders.

Dr Mombeshora emphasised that the health industry has experienced a huge brain drain due to salary disparities, and urged MAS to negotiate for viable tariffs to retain health staff.

He criticised delayed payments by MAS and called for a reduction in claims periods from 60 days to 14 days.

“The tariff remains a thorny issue because of currency exchange rate volatility. I urge the association to continue negotiating with stakeholders for viable tariffs,” said Dr Mombeshora.

“Delayed payments by MAS remain a major concern to all the private healthcare institutions. Sadly, some MAS are increasing subscriptions every year and not passing the same increase to the service providers.

“I encourage and recommend continued dialogue to solve the issues and any other issues affecting the medical industry in Zimbabwe.”

Dr Mombeshora said the issues raised will be addressed by the Medical Services Amendment Bill and National Health Insurance Bill. He stressed the importance of a healthy population to economic growth and social programming.

He said over the years, the country continued to lose health personnel to overseas markets with both the private and public sectors being affected.

“The gap is still overwhelming. It is important to note that to attract and retain quality nursing staff that will have the capacity to deliver the expected services to our nation, actual salaries for nurses should at least match the international markets.

“However, to match the changes in the economy and the international markets, healthcare labour turnover needs to be managed and also taking into cognisance of the healthcare inflation.

"Non-taxable allowances should be applied for all healthcare workers both public and private," he said.