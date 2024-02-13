Medical equipment boost for Midlands

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT has procured new medical equipment to boost the quality of services in the Midlands province in line with President Mnangagwa’s vision of transforming the country into an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

The procured consignment includes new ambulances, anaesthetic and X-ray machines, as well as utility motor vehicles meant to strengthen the referral system and reduce health inequalities.

These will be distributed to selected health facilities in the province, a move that is expected to ensure that all citizens have access to medical services at affordable cost, buttressing the philosophy of leaving no place and no one behind.

Health and Child Care Minister, Dr Douglas Mombeshora, revealed the development when he met with the Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Owen Ncube, and health workers from the province on Saturday.

He said the distribution of the equipment and ambulances will be done according to the pressing needs and on an equity basis.

“We have given them an anaesthetic machine to be used at Mvuma District Hospital. We have given the province two ambulances to be deployed by the provincial medical director where necessary,” said Dr Mombeshora.

“We have also given them an X-ray machine to help with diagnosis and it will be deployed where they see fit since they asked for it.

“We have promised to deliver three more utility vehicles, and we have already given them five vehicles and soon the vehicles will be delivered to the province.”

The minister applauded the Midlands Provincial leadership and health practitioners for putting in place measures to prevent the spread of cholera and other water-borne diseases.

He also revealed that the construction of Mataga Mini Hospital in Mberengwa East is now complete, and that the project would be commissioned by President Mnangagwa on a date to be announced.

Once operational, the state-of-the-art health facility will come in handy for villagers who are forced to travel to Zvishavane town to access healthcare.

The 20-bed hospital will offer maternity, laboratory, dispensary, counselling, and female and male pediatric services.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Minister Ncube paid tribute to Dr Mombeshora and senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Child Care for visiting the province and engaging on the state of health delivery in the province.

“We value your presence today with profound gratitude for accepting our invitation despite the busy schedule bestowed upon you as you drive inclusive and quality health services across the country,” he said.

“In view of the above, this high-level visit is a confirmation of the Second Republic’s value system of listening and servant leadership, hard work, and commitment towards achievement of tangible results,” said Minister Ncube.

Through unity of purpose and dedication to duty, he said health practitioners in the province succeeded in controlling the spread of cholera to manageable levels.

“The vaccination programme is currently underway. This meeting was motivated by feedback and observations made during my tours to assess the state of the health delivery system as well as compliance to the ‘Health for all by 2025’ policy in all eight district hospitals in the Midlands province,” he said.

Minister Ncube said the province is geared towards acceleration of the policy as part of the main indicators contributing to the attainment of an upper middle-income society by 2030 as enunciated by President Mnangagwa.