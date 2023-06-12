Meet Bhila: A Rising Musician

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

Bhila, born Patriach Joel Welcome Manyabi, is a 28-year-old musician based in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

From a young age, Bhila showed a great interest in music, often spending hours singing and performing in the bathroom.

His passion for music only grew stronger as he became an active member of his place of worship’s youth choir and later joined a group called Amaculo Enjabulo, which played a significant role in nurturing his talent.

Last year, on his birthday, Bhila released his first EP titled “lmpilo,” which featured three songs produced by Sixteen.

This year, he released his debut album, “lphephandaba,” which consists of 10 songs that tell real-time stories.

As a musician, Bhila aims to provide positivity and hope to his listeners by sharing his daily life experiences through his music.

His album features songs such as “CIMA” and “Lindela,” which aim to motivate and give people the strength to approach life positively.

The majority of the album was produced by Godwin Smalls from elephant head studios, and it aims to inspire people to find their purpose and seek guidance to improve their craft.

Bhila is not worried about the amount of time and money he has invested in music, as his passion and love for music drive him. He acknowledges that the music industry is a low-income sector, but he is determined to keep going and inspire people through his work.

“What keeps me going in music is that l entered the music scene fully knowing that it is a low income sector also the passion and love for music is what drives me,’’ he said.

He believes that once you find your purpose, you won’t look for validation from others.

“Instead, you seek guidance and coaching to improve your craft. I’m selling physical copies of his album in the form of USB flash drives, and anyone interested can get in touch with me,” said Bhila.

He said he is a rising musician with a passion for inspiring and motivating people through his music.

“My debut album, “lphephandaba,” is a testament to talent and dedication to my craft.,” said Bhila.