Meet Bulawayo’s sought-after eyelash tech Zarah Esat

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

ZARAH ESAT is the force behind Thee Beauty Co (Lash’d), a groundbreaking eyelash technician. Despite being only 20 years old, Zarah is already a celebrated figure in her field and has earned a prestigious glam award. Her services are highly sought after and clients include big-time names such as Kimberly Richards, Kyla Blac and the up-and-coming Ms Thandi, who is based in the United States.

Zarah’s journey began in 2022, and she has quickly become an expert in a variety of lash styles, including doll eyes, wet look, classic cat eye and volume cat eye. She also offers lash baths and removals. Reflecting on her journey so far, Zarah admitted that she never expected to be where she is today in her industry.

“I’ve created a name for myself already and it’s just the beginning. There’s no better feeling than going places and hearing people asking ‘are you Zarah, the lash tech’ from strangers.

“There’s not one day that I’ve regretted or wished to change what I do. I’m completely obsessed with doing lashes and making women feel more confident and beautiful,” Zarah said.

Zarah has faced several challenges along the way, including copycat competitors and difficult clients, but her dedication and perseverance have led to her becoming a lash connoisseur and specialising in single lash extensions.

Zarah’s greatest moment of achievement came earlier this year when she won the award for Best Lash Tech. She values the recognition of her peers and the opportunity it has given her to expand her business.

Zarah recently went on her first lash tour in Harare and plans to expand her business to that area soon. She has also been approached by over 30 women interested in learning from her, and she sees herself potentially mentoring others in the future.

Through hard work and practice, Zarah has become a true master of her craft and she hopes her journey can inspire other young women to achieve success in their chosen professions.

“I won my first award for ‘Best Lash Tech’ in April this year. My greatest achievement is winning the award and meeting so many new ladies. I’ve gained so many friendships and even a best friend,” she said.

