Meet Chichie the Poetic Queen: Multi-talented force in the arts

This week, we feature Chichie The Poetic Queen, a 21-year-old dynamo who has made significant strides in the arts despite facing social discrimination as a person living with albinism.

Born Chidadiso Francisca Mbazo, she is a model; writer; events host; and youth, health and disability rights advocate. Chichie exemplifies how passion and perseverance can break barriers and achieve success.

A second-year student at Lupane State University, Chichie wears many hats. She is the head writer at Ibrah Magazine, the media and communications officer at Youth for Innovation Trust and the Bulawayo provincial facilitator for the Young People’s Network on Sexual Reproductive Health. Additionally, she is a member of the Pangaea Zimbabwe Youth Advisory Board and participates in the Intwasa Amplifying Girls’ Voices Through Digital Arts project.

As an MC and events co-ordinator, she is signed under Umuntu Omkhulu Hosting Services.

Chichie revealed that her deep passion for the creative arts and public speaking has been the driving force behind her diverse career. Reflecting on her journey, she described how her love for art chose her rather than the other way around, marking 2023 as a stand-out year in her career.

“My passion for the arts, media and advocacy is deeply intertwined,” Chichie shared.

“I engage in spoken word poetry and host a variety of events, from corporate functions to weddings and parties. My advocacy work is a significant part of who I am and as I juggle many roles, I will share my journey in segments. My journey into poetry began during a school public speaking club, where I was told that my speech had too much rhyme. That feedback sparked my interest in poetry and has been a source of inspiration for me to continually strive for the best version of myself.

“While I’ve always been an advocate, I became more focused on advocacy work when I was 17, participating in programmes related to disability rights. I joined the Young People’s Network on Sexual Reproductive Health, which was my starting point and later became involved in the Amplifying Girls’ Voices Through Digital Arts project. I have been part of several organisations since then, driven by a passion for making a difference.”

She also holds the titles of Miss Albinism Zimbabwe and Miss Vithikazi, both awarded in 2002.

One might wonder how Chichie balances her many roles with a social life as a young person, but she explains that her social life is deeply connected to the arts.

“My social life is deeply rooted in the arts,” she said.

“Most of my friends are artists, and we often meet at art shows and events. My weekends are spent travelling, attending art events and connecting with fellow artists. The beauty of the arts is that it combines both work and social life.

“However, advocacy comes with a lot of work and expectations, but my passion for it makes everything manageable. Balancing my roles is also easier because I’m studying on a block system rather than full-time,” she said.

Chichie also acknowledged the challenges she faces in the industry, particularly the issue of finances and gender bias.

“Finances are a significant challenge for many artists. The art world is male-dominated and sometimes it feels like opportunities come more from my gender than my talent. However, my passion for advocacy and the support from the artistic community help me overcome these hurdles,” she noted.

It is noteworthy that the art community has been inclusive of differently-abled artists. Chichie revealed that she has never faced discrimination as a person living with albinism:

“I’ve never encountered discrimination from fellow artists. I believe that society appreciates and supports differently-abled artists and I’m grateful for the love and support I have received,” she said.

Despite these challenges, Chichie has worked with prominent figures such as Raisedon Baya, Ntando Van Moyo, Umnikazi Wempuphu, Nyasha Diva Mtamangira, Msiz’kay and Mzoe 7.