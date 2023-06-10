Meet Dylan Pragji a 17 Year old race champion

Barnabas Masimba

The date is June 24 and it will be an exciting day for racing lovers in Bulawayo as Calvin Rademeyer, John Dube, Angelo Tavaress, Melissa Watt, Darren Winterboer, Dino Khamal, Sam Nyampheka, veteran Richard Robinson in the Toyota Supra, the Perrys in their BMWs, will meet.

It will be that time of the year again when motorsport enthusiasts and fanatics across Zimbabwe will be treated to the rumbling Bulawayo 100, an annual motor sport competition.

This is a circuit racing event for certified race cars only. This event is unlike the quarter mile drag racing where the track is straight, race takes a few seconds and is open to street legal cars.

In circuit racing the cars will be rallying through the snaking Bulawayo Motoring Club circuit track. Here a number of cars race wheel-to-wheel on a winding race track for certain number of laps. The winner is the first competitor to reach the chequered flag, which falls once the designated number of race laps or a time limit has been completed.

Circuit drive is not only about car acceleration but also balance, stability, drivers ability to negotiate curves and in the process being able to overtake on the stretch.

Even if it appears to be a basic shape, the BMC circuit features lots of challenging spots. The snaking layout has been maintained with some changes in the angles of corners and safety standards. When the circuit was built in December 1969 it was originally 4.081 km (2.536 mi) long, but was shortened to 3.478 km (2.161 mi) in 1975.

The talk about circuit racing in Zimbabwe, Bulawayo to be specific will not be conclusive without mentioning Darren and Dylan Pragji, father and son.

Meet Dylan Pragji a 17 Year old champion whose racing career started at the age of 15. Born in a family of racing enthusiasts his greatest inspiration is being like his dad Darren.

Believe it or not, the teenager has had a passion for cars since he could walk!

His dad Darren confirms that Dylan was always the happiest in a car, watching a car or playing in a car, rather at anything to do with a car.

“As an infant, I would watch my Dad (Darren) in motor racing and the excitement in my face would show each time my dad came around the track as he walloped other racers.

“My Dad and l share an incredible bond together with cars and this has led me to grow my passion even more, have respect for cars and learn something new about cars everyday and definitely knowing that after school l will want to work with cars.

“I started my career with go-karting around the age of 6 and did well being placed in categories up to 2014 in the Mini Rok, unfortunately, the sport died out, but my passion grew stronger which followed into different aspects of Motorsport,” he said.

Dylan said he being involved in Motorsport with his father he always worked on his cars, helped in the pits during race days, loaded the race cars on and off the trailers and never missed one race.

“I was given a project car at the age of 13 which I spent many hours rebuilding. The car was a Toyota Starlet ep82 which was given to me by one of my father’s friend Mr Howden who is also involved in racing. The car had a 1300cc turbo motor which has been changed to a naturally aspirated 1300cc. I started Racing on the track at the age of 15 under special dispensation license in 2021,” said Dylan.

He said his mentor Darren Winterboer helped him with his knowledge and driving expertise.

“He’s been racing since 1994, has won the three-hour endurance eight times, multiple time winner in National championships, a four-time champion in South Africa.

“He has helped me get faster with the car and learn the tracks. The season led me to finish second in the championship for Class D.

“Owing to Mr Winterboer’s tireless assistance I won the index of performance in Harare in the one Hour Endurance Race, then proceeded to win Three Hour Endurance Race Index of Performance Trophy. I also won Driver of the Day and Second in the sprint races. Making me the youngest in Zimbabwe to win the awards at the age of 15,” said Dylan.

He said looking back through 2022, his biggest high has been the consistency his Toyota Starlet has given him.

“It has allowed me to take home the 2022 Class D Championship at the age of 16 being the youngest driver to ever win a Main Circuit Championship in Zimbabwe. My 2023 season l am in a new car a VW Polo 6R 2000cc. Racing in the class B championship for 2023. Hoping to keep up appearances and not disappoint my fans come 24 June. The plans for this year will have me participating in South Africa for a few races,” he said.

Dylan said all of their cars are up to the safety standards of the rules.

“All of the cars need to be equipped with roll-cages and racing seat with a minimum of a five-point safety Harness. When we strapped in, we will be in full race suits which are all fireproof for our safety. Along with our helmets, neck brace, gloves and race shoes,” he said.

Dylan thanked Fuchs Lubricants Zimbabwe and Sylin Auto for the sponsorship from the first day of his racing career.

“Car racing can cost an arm and a leg, and definitely without their support l wouldn’t be where l am today,” he said