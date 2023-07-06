Meet Fortune Moyo, a DJ rocking Insiza

Blessing Karubwa

Practice makes perfect!

This applies to Fortune Moyo, a 22-year-old self-taught DJ from Bambanani Village, Insiza South in Matabeleland South Province who says joining the profession is the best thing he ever did for himself as he is enjoying every moment of it.

He began practicing in 2018 and took to the decks as a professional in 2020, playing at various parties and other events.

“My parents bought me a laptop around 2018 and I used it to practice DeeJaying. At times, I’d go and meet other DJs at parties where I’d ask for an opportunity to practice my skills, maybe for an hour.

“When I’d return home, I’d have noticed where I’d be lagging so I’d try and perfect that,” Moyo said.

He said he chose this profession as he likes music, especially mixing. So passionate is he about deejaying that he has decided to dedicate his life to the profession.

“I reiterate that I’ll die as a DJ. In the event that I would have grown too old and lost strength, I’ll hire out my equipment.”

Last year, he became an owner of a full PA system kit, something which excites him. So far, he owns two double bass bins, four hybrid speakers, two amplifiers, two cordless microphones, a DJ mixer, cross-over amplifiers, tents, and a laptop.

Moyo said for three years, he only had a laptop that was gifted to him by his father. This is the one he uses to perfect his craft.

“Now, I’m geared to be hired anywhere. I can safely say the journey is good and I hope to learn more while in the industry.”

Born in a family of four, the DJ was educated at a local school in the district before joining showbiz.

He encouraged youngsters to embrace their talents, because not everyone is gifted academically.

