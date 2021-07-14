Meet guitar maestro Sylent ‘sangoma’ Nqo

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Sylent Nqo is a guitarist, music composer, singer, songwriter and band leader who has persistently shaped the concept of music through his eclectic fusion of musical styles/genres from a multitude of ethnic sources.

Born Silent Nhendere 27 years ago, the Harare-based self-taught guitarist who was mostly raised in South Africa, has worked with renowned artistes such as the late Chiwoniso Maraire, Plaxedes Wenyika, Mokoomba, Diana Samkange and Audius Mtawarira. He calls himself the guitar sangoma as he believes that he is more than a musician.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with the artiste who has been headlining most virtual events including the inaugural Jabulani Jazz Festival.

He is also preparing to release his debut album which will serve as a litmus test of his music prowess. The launch has been slated for August 30.

Sylent Nqo who spent the greater part of his childhood in South Africa where he acquired his primary education before he returned to Zimbabwe and attended Churchill Boys High for his high school, said his music journey began at a tender age. This was after his parents gifted him with a guitar that belonged to his late grandfather, Timothy Temba Mkiwa.

“The journey began after my parents gave me my first guitar and a set of marimba (xylophone). The guitar belonged to my grandfather and since he was late, I taught myself how to play it,” he said.

Through the Umoja Cultural Flying Carpet, a project meant to integrate positive art and cultural energy into the everyday school environment, Sylent Nqo found himself touring several countries that included Tanzania, Botswana, Namibia, Egypt, Ethiopia and the USA playing the guitar.

Since then he never looked back.

His first professional gig was with the Jazz Invitation band as a percussionist when he was just 16 years old.

Thereafter, he started to session as a guitarist with the likes of Diana Samukange, Plaxedes Wenyika and Cindy Munyavi. At some point, he would do free shows just to get exposure.

Over the years, he has composed lyrics for and shared the stage with some of Africa’s most prominent virtuosos such as the late Dr Oliver Mtukudzi, the late Hugh Masekela, Peruzzi, PJ Powers, Black Motion, Shattawale, Mr Eazi, Dotman, Jah Cure, Davido, Jah Prayzah and Ammara Brown among others.

In 2014 he got a major breakthrough after being given a slot as a solo artiste at the Harare International Festival of the Arts. In 2016, he represented Zimbabwe at the World Championships of Performing Arts in Hollywood (WCOPA) and was crowned the Senior Solo Instrumental Grand Champion of the World making him the first Zimbabwean and African to win such an award.

“The uniqueness of my sound is just legendary. In 2020, I also won Best Alternative at the Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima),” Sylent Nqo said.

He is famed for tracks that include Mubvunzo and Ndomuridzira Gitare.

“I’ve collaborated with MMX and the European Union and released a single and video titled Vakuruwe advocating for the preservation of wildlife. I also released Let Him Go, a single that was dedicated to the 16 days of activism campaign against Gender-Based Violence and violence against women,” he said.

Sylent Nqo said he is working on his maiden album.

“I’m working on my debut album that has two features, one with Isadora Lauritz (Australia) and another with Tshego AMG (South Africa).

The album is called Sylent Treatment and is a mixture of different genres. There’re 10 songs.”

Sylent Nqo said once released, the album will be uploaded on digital stores with hard copies also set to be availed.

Apart from music, the giant-bodied artiste was a professional rugby player who started playing professionally at the age of 14 while he was at Churchill school. – @mthabisi_mthire