Meet Lethubuhle Sibanda: Bosso’s next Big Thing

EIGHTEEN-YEAR-OLD Lethubuhle Sibanda who was on loan to Zifa Bulawayo Province Division Two side Bulawayo City FC looks set for a season with Highlanders Reserve side Bosso90, next season.

In what he has said to be one of his best seasons, the skillful winger has said that the loan spell has helped him develop into a better player.

“When I was sent out on loan, at first I felt neglected or not good enough, but now I think it was one of the best decisions I have ever made,” said Sibanda.

He has had a fine season with Bulawayo City. He has been a key member of the team which finished in ninth position, scoring 11 goals and providing eight assists.

The Mzilikazi bred Mzilikazi High School Form Four pupil was part of his school team which narrowly lost in the final of the Proton-Surrey 20 and Under tournament which took place at Barbourfields Stadium two weeks ago.

They lost 1-0 to St Eric’s High School.

“It was a great experience for me to play in such a big tournament. I am happy that I played a huge role in helping the team reach the final in a memorable tournament,” said Sibanda.

The young dribbling wizard who is inspired by South African and Orlando Pirates winger Monnappule Saleng will rejoin his parent club next season in the Zifa Southern Region Division One League and will hope to pick up from where he left at the end of this year’s Division Two League.