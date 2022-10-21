Meet Madlela, a man of precision

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

POPULAR rhumba artiste and comedian, Madlela Skhobokhobo’s ascent has taken up a notch higher with his latest ambassadorial role with vehicular spares suppliers, Precision Toyota Parts and Accessories showing that, “hard work pays”.

On Friday, Dlelas, as Madlela is popularly known, put pen to paper to become Precision Toyota Parts and Accessories brand ambassador. He has become a man of precision.

Precision Toyota Parts and Accessories operations manager Tawanda Msipa said their relationship with Madlela has been in the making for quite a while since they had been looking for Madlela.

“I’m a huge fan of the Madlela Skhobokhobo brand and we’d been looking for him for quite a while. Thank heavens, he showed up at our shop last month and that’s where the negotiations began.

“Madlela has a huge following and his brand is not one for paparazzi so that’s why we chose him. His principles align well with ours and I think other creatives should take a leaf from his work ethic,” Msipa said.

A visibly-elated Madlela said his latest ambassadorial role is a testament to his hard work and it only shows how appreciative the corporate industry is of him.

“I have been endorsed by quite a number of companies and I’m grateful for that. Hard work surely pays. It shows that my brand is visible and people want to be associated with it. I see a bright future for Precision Toyota Parts and Accessories and I want to be part of that future. That was the major reason I joined in,” said Dlelas.

Dlelas’ latest ambassadorial role comes barely a week after bagging another one with meat supplier Beef Butchery. He has, in the past, worked with NetOne, Zapalala and Oasis Furniture and is the current brand ambassador for Global Water Drillers and Ekhaya food outlets.

