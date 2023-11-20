Meet Mayibongwe Ndlovu:  A Deputy Headboy And A Soccerstar

Gerald Sibanda, [email protected]

THE 18-year-old has had a good season with Bosso90 despite having limited game time due to academic commitments.

He has featured in 19 matches and managed to score four goals and provide five assists in his first season in the second tier football league.

The young attacking midfielder has been one of Bosso’s best junior products over the years, being impressive on many occasions. He had the highest number of goal contributions in his final year as a junior league player.

He scored 13 goals and provided 17 assists.

Ndlovu at the weekend reflected on his first season as a Bosso90 player, stating that he was getting used to the intensity.

“It is very different from junior league football, here I was getting used to intensity, type of football, aggression and all those difficult types of atmosphere to deal with, but I am happy with my numbers and I believe next season I will raise my game,” said Ndlovu.

He had a loan stint with Bulawayo City where he managed to work under the legendary figures of Alibaba Dube, Innocent Mapuranga and the late Barry Daka.

“It was a great learning curve for me. I appreciate and learn a lot from my coaches at Bosso but my time at City also helped me to grow and learn new things in different environments,” said Ndlovu.

He is also an Advanced Level pupil and a deputy headboy at Mpopoma High School, he said managing football and his academics has not been a problem for him.

“I am grateful that at school I have got understanding teachers and in football I also have understanding coaches, therefore it has never been a problem for me. I just hope that this motivates other players of my age that it is actually possible to play football and go on with your academics at the same time,” said Ndlovu.

He was selected to be part of the 2020 African Union Sports Council Region 5 Youth Games Zimbabwe team which was supposed to travel to Maseru, Lesotho, but was unlucky as the Covid-19 pandemic halted sports activity.

He was also the youngest player in the Mpopoma High School Soccer team which won the Copa-CocaCola.

Ndlovu also travelled with the Bosso90 team to the GM Festival in Botswana for the tournament in which his team was invited to participate in last year.

He has missed the recent league matches for his side due to examinations. He will be hoping to be part of the squad which plays against Mosi Rovers on Thursday in what is a game in hand and also to be part of the team which will travel to Hwange for their last game of the season against DRC United at Mpumalanga.