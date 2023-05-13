Meet Melissa Watt, poised for the 3-hour endurance race

Online Reporter

Driving sensation Melissa Watt, a 23-year-old teacher assistant pursuing an Early childhood education diploma in the hopes of becoming a full-time teacher, in her spare time she is a race car driver.

Melissa said: “I like to race cars specifically do main circuit racing in my spare time. I race a Nissan Datsun with a 1400cc engine. Last year I completed the 3hr endurance race in Bulawayo by myself with no driver change. ”

Mellisa has been racing for about two years now. She started halfway through the season in 2021 and raced the whole 2022 season and this racing season will be her third year.

Melissa aspires to always be a good sportsman and to win the class championship each year. Her major goal each year is to complete the three-hour, which she did last year.

“The three hour was definitely a challenge, more so as it is mentally exhausting than it is physically. The three-hour endurance racing requires so much mental strength as one must concentrate on the car, the cars racing around you, looking out for the marshals and their waving flags, also hoping that your car has no mechanical failures, plus you are also racing so you’re focused on winning too,” said Melissa.

She said the three hour was a fun race and would definitely attempt it again.

Melissa added that she was lucky and privileged to be able to do this sport and do it with her family.

“My main circuit racing is family time as I drive alongside my father Adrian Watt, brother Jordan Watt and uncle Vernon Lapham. I have grown up around Motorsport my entire life, from Motorcross to 4×4 to oval track then Main circuit. I started because my family was doing it and I thought why not give it a try? So, I just jumped in a car and learnt how to drive then began racing.

She said part of her motivation to do the sport is because she likes the idea of being a woman in a male-dominated sport.

Mellisa races in her spare time up to date she has participated in 13 races and is yet to conquer.

Meanwhile, on May 25, the Bulawayo Motoring Club (BMC) will hold an Africa Day Drag Racing Series at the Bulawayo Motorspot Park along Victoria Falls road.