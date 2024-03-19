Meet Mongameli Tshuma, Castle Lager Premier Leagues’s fast rising star

Welldone Ndlovu,Online Reporter

WITH only two games played in the Castle Lager Premiership , Hwange’s 23-year-old Mongameli Tshuma has already shown signs of being a future midfield maestro in the elite league.

Despite being young and relatively inexperienced, Tshuma has demonstrated a level of skill that belies his age, displaying the composure and vision of a seasoned veteran.

Playing in the midfield in his debut win against Yadah and a draw against Harare giants Dynamos, Tshuma has shown a constant presence, distributing the ball with precision and always positioning himself in the right place at the right time.

He is making a name for himself as the most promising young player in the league.

Tshuma who is affectionately known as “Smaller” due to his slim body, expressed jubilation on making his premiership debut. He also talked about playing against Yadah Stars Khama Billiat.

“I was obviously nervous at first, It was my first time playing in the premiership and I knew that there would be a lot of pressure. But once I stepped onto the field, all of that went away. I was focused on the game and doing my best for the team. I’m proud of how I performed, and I’m looking forward to continuing to grow as a player, “ said the eversmiling Tshuma.

He added: “Playing against Khama Billiat was definitely an unbelievable experience. I’ve always looked up to him as a player, and it was an honour to be on the same field as him. He’s a legend in Zimbabwean football, and I learned a lot from watching him play. He’s so quick and creative, and he always seems to make the right decision on the ball. I hope to continue to improve and one day be able to reach his level of play.”

Tshuma’s captain, Kelly Shiandindi, had high praise for the young midfielder.

“He is a fantastic player, and he has a bright future ahead of him, but he needs to stay disciplined and continue to work hard. The league is a tough competition , and it takes a lot of dedication to succeed. I believe in his potential, and I think he has what it takes to become one of the best players in the league”, said the Hwange captain.

Tshuma’s next challenge will be a tough one, as they play host to Bulawayo Chiefs in Match Day three at Colliery Stadium.

Tshuma played for Mpumelelo FC in the Bulawayo ZIFA junior league and later graduated to play for Southern Region Division One for the now defunct Chiwororo FC and Zimbabwe Saints.

Last season, he helped Zebra Revolution gain a ticket to play Division One football as they won the Division Two league.