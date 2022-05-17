Meet Mr Zimbabwe International 2022, Francisco

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO-based model Francisco Kampira recently clinched his first pageant title after he was named Mr Zimbabwe International 2022.

Although he took up modelling in 2014, this was his first time participating in a pageant. His win showed that over the years, he has grown to master the art as he outshone competition from eight models at an event held at Open Eye Studios in Bulawayo.

The first runner-up of the second edition of Mr Zimbabwe International was Roland Mzamba from Victoria Falls while Charlie James from Kadoma was the second runner-up.

Kampira also won Mr Zimbabwe International People’s Choice 2022 while James was also awarded the top model award.

Trevor Nhidza won Best Personality with Wonderful Sibanda scooping the Best Project award.

Kampira said he was elated after spending three months preparing.

“We had three months to prepare for the final show. Contestants were drawn from different cities in Zimbabwe and we all worked tirelessly to prepare our outfits, walks and speeches.

“The competition was challenging and exciting as well. In the build-up to the event, we were required to do community projects so as to empower our communities which I found quite commendable,” he said.

Kampira said the projects included social work or charity work.

“For this year’s edition, Mr Zimbabwe International was looking for a group of confident young men who are willing to dominate the modeling and fashion industry. Winning this competition, I believe is the beginning of more great things to come. I hope after this, I’ll be able to grow my brand internationally,” said Kampira.

Mr Zimbabwe International director Ishmael Murangandi aka The Crown Hunter said the top three winners are expected to represent Zimbabwe on an international stage.

“Kampira is supposed to represent the country in Nigeria in September at the Man of the Earth competition with James set to represent Zimbabwe at Mr Friendship International slated for Thailand in October. Mzamba will represent Zimbabwe at Mr Globe in Martinique in September,” Murangandi said.

He pleaded for sponsorship so that they are able to send the country’s representatives to the pageants.

“Sending these models to international pageants is costly so we’re inviting sponsors to jump on board and help the talents to make an international breakthrough,” said The Crown Hunter.

Mr Zimbabwe International pageant’s aim is to push young men in Zimbabwe to engage actively with communities in order to spread love and hope to the segregated societies like orphanage homes, and Old People’s homes as well as to empower the younger generation in schools. The inaugural event was held last year through a virtual show and saw Shadel Noble emerging victorious. – @mthabisi_mthire