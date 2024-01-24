 Meet NessaNobz: Video vixen, model, event organiser making waves

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

For those familiar with Baba Harare’s latest project, “Prove Them Wrong”, the track “Ahee” stands out not just for its quality and powerful message, but also for the impressive twerking talents on display.

Chronicle Showbiz tracked down one of these talented ladies residing in Bulawayo – Nobesuthu Vanessa Bvochora, known as NessaNobz or Mazilankatha Intomb’yomsuthu, a rising versatile artiste.

Born in the United Kingdom and raised in Kwekwe, NessaNobz relocated to Bulawayo at the age of 18. She describes herself as a jack of various genres in the industry, including being a video vixen, fashion and commercial model, event organiser, and MC.

Her journey in the arts and entertainment industry began in high school under JABN, where she hosted events like Miss Kwekwe and Miss Redcliff as a pageant coach. After a two-year break, she pursued her passion in Bulawayo early last year.

“I took a hiatus of about two years, and upon relocating to Bulawayo, I decided to reignite my passion in early 2023. This journey has been a remarkable ride, brimming with daily lessons and new experiences. As they say, ‘kudzidza hakuperi/ukufunda akupheli.'”

Her diverse projects include working as an MC for Club 263’s Ladies Nightout gigs, and collaborating on music videos with artistes like Baba Harare, Mzistozz Mfanafuthi, Jaycee Rappadict, and others.

NessaNobz has faced challenges but views them as opportunities to grow her art skills. As an event organiser, she learned from shows that did not go well due to marketing issues.

“Similar to any other profession and industry, challenges are inevitable. For instance, as an event organiser, I’ve encountered shows that faced setbacks due to inadequate marketing strategies. However, I view these experiences as valuable lessons from which I’ve learned and grown.”

Beyond her work in the entertainment industry, NessaNobz is also a female advocate, focusing on young single mothers and teen mothers. She has collaborated with podcasts like Byo Connect and Shawnmore and aspires to become one of the most influential models and ambassadors in Bulawayo and Zimbabwe at large.

Looking ahead, NessaNobz has exciting projects in the pipeline, including collaborations with Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho and a clean help agency where she is a brand ambassador. She also plans to venture further into fashion commercial modelling, return to pageant coaching, and aims to feature in international videos. – @mthabisi_mthire