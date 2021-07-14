Meet one of JPs arresting officers, Nono Tee

Showbiz Reporter

FOUR fine ladies clad in an attractive “police uniform” enter a mansion in Harare accompanied by one short man, the Police Brigadier General. They are on a mission to arrest contemporary musician Jah Prayzah for an attempted murder charge.

The four ladies are without doubt a “clean job” as the social media streets define them through their beauty and appealing wear.

Expectedly, instead of Jah Prayzah fearing to be arrested, he cannot help but admire the arresting officers and actually flirts with one of them.

One of the arresting officers on the captivating music video, that is close to reaching one million views on YouTube, is a commercial model, Nokuthaba Nkosinomusa Tshuma who hails from the City of Kings and Queens.

Popularly known in the entertainment circles as Nono Tee, the video vixen who effortlessly aced her role on the video has said she cherishes her appearance on one of the country’s internationally recognised artiste’s music video.

She said featuring on Murder is opening doors for her as she has been put on the spotlight on a couple of online platforms including Nash TV.

The model-cum-fashionista who is based in Harare said her arts career is inspired by the need to inspire others back home.

“I’m a commercial model and fashion stylist who grew up in Bulawayo and now based in Harare. Having ventured into the arts industry in 2016, my vision is to give hope to the younger generation especially from Matabeleland so that they also aspire to be part of productions of big artistes like Jah Prayzah,” said Nono Tee who is also an Accountant student.

She said over the past five years she has managed to work with corporates which have played a huge part in upping her artistry game.

Appearing on Jah Prayzah’s Murder visuals, Nono Tee said was a blessing from the Lord. She said she is grateful to Jah Prayzah and his

team for giving her such an opportunity.

“My makeup artist, Melisa Makalani referred Jah Prayzah’s team to me and they contacted me to be part of the Murder project. I gladly agreed and it was a pleasure to work with Jah Prayzah.

“I’m honoured to have been part of this amazing project and forever grateful for the opportunity.”