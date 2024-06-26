Meet rising superstar Nisha TS

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

In recent months, a rising superstar has emerged in the music scene—a songstress whose vocal prowess promises to only improve with time. Meet Nisha TS.

Born Anisha Tashinga Shonhiwa, Nisha TS is a masterful singer in the Afro-Dancehall genre, gaining acclaim through her hit single “Kutsamwa Kune Labour”.

The track has garnered millions of views on platforms like YouTube and continues to dominate charts on several local radio stations.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with Nisha TS, who is signed under Nash TV, where she expressed her pride in being a musician and her desire to inspire others through her music.

“Music is an integral part of who I am, and I use it as a means to express myself. I believe it’s one of the talents that God has gifted me, and because of that, I don’t just sing for the vibes alone.

“It’s a way for me to speak my heart and uplift others through my music. You never know who might hear the line ‘Kutsamwa kune Labour’ and decide to improve their mood,” she explained.

Reflecting on her early career, Nisha TS noted she has several singles to her credit and aims to expand her discography and brand.

“I began my musical journey in 2022, and I’ve released songs like ‘Draw Punchline’, ‘Kanjani’, ‘Sadza Rapera’, ‘Mhamha’, ‘Punch Punch’, ‘Kutsamwa Kune Labour’, ‘Majarajita’, ‘Vibe Rangu,’ ‘Shampopo’, ‘Distance’ and ‘Gevha’.

“My goal is to break into the African market and reshape perceptions about women. In each of my songs, I aim to encourage women to take pride in who they are,” she added.

