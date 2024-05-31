Meet Sakhile Dube: Bulawayo’s pride and Miss Universe Zimbabwe

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

NEWLY crowned Miss Universe Zimbabwe, Sakhile Dube, arrives in Bulawayo today and is set to meet fans at various locations. A homecoming party is planned for her tomorrow at The Smokehouse, while today she will visit her former school, Sizane High, to engage with students.

Hailing from Bulawayo, the 27-year-old beauty queen made her city proud at a contest in Harare two weeks ago and is now preparing for the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico in September.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz, Dube discussed her journey and modelling experiences, describing her win as a dream come true after admiring the competition since the age of 12.

Below is a Q&A she had with Chronicle Showbiz:

Q. What inspired you to compete in the Miss Universe Zimbabwe pageant?

A. I learnt about this pageant when I was 12 years old and immediately knew I wanted to compete in it. Sadly, it was not available in Zimbabwe at that time. Nevertheless, I told my parents about my dream and they encouraged me to complete my schooling first. I did so and fortunately, when I finished, the pageant became available locally. Today, I am living my dream, fulfilling a childhood aspiration.

Q. How does it feel to be crowned Miss Universe Zimbabwe?

A. It’s an incredible feeling! I am beyond blessed and honoured to be selected to represent Zimbabwe on an international stage.

Q. Was this your first pageant?

A. I first participated in Miss Earth in 2022 where I represented Zimbabwe and was placed eight out of 89 girls. I went on to participate in Miss Supranational and I currently hold the title of Miss Supranational Africa. Via these two international pageants, I gained valuable experience, which helped me secure the title of Miss Universe Zimbabwe this year.

Q. Can you share some highlights from your journey to the crown?

A. Meeting so many talented and inspiring women from across Zimbabwe and participating in community service projects through my foundation called Zibusiso. That made a real difference and developing my public speaking and leadership skills through the various challenges and events leading up to the final competition.

Q. What were some of the challenges you faced during the competition, and how did you overcome them?

A. I believe that hard work coupled with thoughtful preparation is what allows one to turn dreams into reality. So, one of the biggest challenges I faced was managing the rigorous schedule and training regime while also balancing my personal and professional commitments. It required tremendous dedication and discipline, but I stayed focused on my goals and relied on the support of my team and loved ones to overcome any obstacles.

Q. Who has been your biggest inspiration or support system throughout this journey?

A. My family and friends have been my biggest inspiration and support system. They have always encouraged me to pursue my passions and reach for the stars. They believed me sometimes when I did not believe in myself. Having people who can see the best in you all the time is what makes life worth living.

Q. What are you most looking forward to during your reign as Miss Universe Zimbabwe?

A. The opportunity to represent Zimbabwe on the global stage and to be a positive role model for young women, both at home and around the world. I can’t wait to engage with diverse communities, learn from different cultures, use my platform to make a meaningful impact and show the world an authentic Zimbabwean young woman.

Q. What is the main cause or advocacy you plan to focus on during your reign?

A. I plan to focus on promoting the Voice of Change project through my foundation, which aims to promote equal educational opportunities for all. I believe that investing in the next generation of young children is crucial for the future progress and development of Zimbabwe. Through various initiatives and outreach programmes, I hope to inspire and empower young people and orphans like myself that it is possible to dream big and reach their full potential.

Q. How do you plan to use your platform to make a positive impact in Zimbabwe?

A. As Miss Universe Zimbabwe, I am committed to using my platform to showcase the rich cultural heritage and diversity of our beautiful nation. Zimbabwe is a land of vibrant traditions, breath-taking landscapes and resilient people. The world needs to know that Zimbabwe is open for business, and I am dedicated to contributing to this vision championed by our President. Through my efforts, I aim to promote Zimbabwe as a thriving destination for investment, tourism and cultural exchange.

I also plan to collaborate with local artisans, designers and cultural organisations to highlight Zimbabwean art, fashion, music and traditions on the international stage. By sharing the beauty and vibrancy of our nation with the world, I hope to foster greater cross cultural understanding and appreciation for Zimbabwe and try to change the narrative that the media has painted about us.

In addition, I will also work to highlight the country’s stunning natural wonders and tourist destinations, but it’s crucial that we start by inspiring Zimbabweans to be tourists in their own country first.

Q. How do you plan to balance the responsibilities of your new role with your personal life and other commitments?

A. This will certainly be a challenge, but I’m committed to managing my time and priorities effectively because I believe that for me, to be able to successfully represent Zimbabwe at Miss Universe will not come easily, but it will require dedication, effort and planning. I’ll rely on the support of my team and loved ones and I’ll strive to maintain a healthy work-life balance to ensure that I can fully dedicate myself to my duties as Miss Universe Zimbabwe.

Q. In addition to modelling, what are your other interests or pursuits?

A. I’m also passionate about entrepreneurship and social impact work. I’ve started my own small business called Ziethelable, which does customised swimwear and I’m involved in several non-profit initiatives focused on education and community development.

Q. What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

A. Outdoor activities like exploring Zimbabwe’s natural wonders and hiking. I also love reading, travelling and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Q. Who is a role model or public figure you admire, and why?

A. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director general of the World Trade Organisation. I admire her intellect, dedication to global economic co-operation and tireless efforts to empower women and drive positive change.

Q. What words of wisdom would you offer to aspiring beauty queens who dream of following in your footsteps?

A. To aspiring beauty queens, I would encourage you to stay true to yourselves, work hard and never lose sight of your passions and values. The journey may not always be easy, but with determination, resilience and a strong support system, you can achieve your dreams. Remember that your worth is not defined by a crown, but by the positive impact you make in the world.

Q. What message do you want to convey to young women in Zimbabwe and around the world?

A. My message is one of confidence, resilience and determination. I want to inspire them to believe in themselves, to pursue their dreams fearlessly and to never be afraid to use their voices to create positive change in their communities.