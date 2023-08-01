Meet Southern Region’s Division One Top Goal Poacher: Lameck Mafu

Gerald Sibanda, [email protected]

LAMECK Mafu has had a fine first half of the season for himself as he has managed to score six goals in 11 appearances for Mountain Climbers.

The 25-year-old will be impressed by his statistics as he plays for a team that sits on 13th position, battling relegation, and facing financial struggles that have seen the team failing to fulfil some matches.

“I am impressed with my current numbers though I know that I can improve on them. I think I would be in a better position by this time if I had featured in all 17 matches like all the other players from other teams, but I do not focus on that a lot as I try to make sure that my main focus is on getting goals everytime I enter the field,” Mafu said.

Mafu who scored five goals during the entire season last year, has already surpassed his tally this year with another 17 games to play when the second round of matches commences.

He began his career at boyhood club EM Sports Academy from Nguboyenja before joining Bulawayo Saints. He was part of the 2016 Milton High School squad that had their rare moments of dominating Bulawayo schools football, where schools like Mzilikazi High School and Mpopoma High School are always expected to dominate.

He also applauded his coach, Rodgers Ndlovu’s impact on his recent form. “I appreciate him because if it was another coach, I would have been discarded by now for the unimpressive numbers from last year, but he saw my potential and remained patient with me, and this season I am repaying him and the team with goals.”

Climbers will hope to have an improved second half of the season which will start with the return leg against Indlovu Iyanyathela, a team which beat them through a walkover decision as they failed to fulfil the match just like the other four. Mafu will hope to have a second half of the season like the first half, or to even do better.