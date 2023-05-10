Meet taxidermist Nyathi from Matshetsheni village

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

[email protected]

MATSHETSHENI village down north of Gwanda is one area which is endowed with rich art talent and in this case it’s a taxedermist by the name Polite Nyathi.

Taxidermy is the art of preserving, arranging, and displaying animal bodies so they can be hung on hunters’ walls or set up in natural history museums. A person who practices taxidermy is called a taxidermist.

For Nyathi, he is a professional taxidermist currently based in South Africa and now eager to ensure the art is brought to his roots.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with Nyathi who shared his journey to becoming one of the most sought after taxidermist in the Southern African region.

“I do art with original skins of the animals and I do all types of animals from small ones to the big ones for example snakes, birds all up to the elephant.

“My role model is a lady called Estelle Veronica Nel who is the one who introduced me in this type of art in 2009 when she was making only birds and snakes under her company African Bird Taxidermy,” he said.

Nyathi said he has not looked back since then taking up the profession as his stance to have a sustainable income.

“Being a taxidermist is my full time job and I love it. I am now working for Estelle Nel Taxidermy which is owned by Veronica’s brother. The business is very big as it is supplying around Africa and overseas. I have mounted many animals for American tourists in Russia, China and even around South Africa. It’s my everyday job,” said Nyathi.

He said now the dream is to bring the business to Zimbabwe.

“My vision is to have my own company in my mother land as I want to pass my knowledge to my home Matshetsheni.

“I want to introduce kids to the art and be part of that generation that will bring change to my village. I want Matshetshe to have shows and places where tourists will visit to see and buy all arts from all people with talents around Matshetsheni,” said Nyathi.

@mthabisi_mthire