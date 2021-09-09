Meet the MultiChoice Talent Factory Class of 2022!

Showbiz Reporter

TWO Zimbabweans are among the 60 aspiring film-makers from across Africa who have been selected for skills development in the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Academy training year 2021-2022.

Liz Dziva, publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe said Yvonne Feresu and Chimwemwe Chipidza from Harare are set to undertake their year-long studies at the MTF Academy hub in Lusaka.

“There are three MTF Academy hubs with Lusaka hosting 20 students from Southern Africa, Nairobi hosting 20 from East Africa and Lagos hosting 20 from West Africa. The two Zimbabweans will join other students from the region studying through the Lusaka hub,” she said.

This will be the third academic year of the MTF programme, launched to provide skills development opportunities for aspiring film-makers across the continent and to stimulate the creation of increased quality content for Africa’s film and television industry.

“We’re thrilled that two Zimbabweans will be among the students of 2021-2022 and they follow four other Zimbabweans from the two previous academic years, thus ensuring that this country will continue to benefit from the MTF initiative,” said Dziva.

She said the 60 students were selected from a large number of applicants.

“The selection followed a rigorous interview and adjudication process by film and television experts and the three academy directors. Once trained, the students will join the 120 students from 13 countries who have graduated from the programme so far.”

The training has been impacted by the Covid-19 crisis, with use of online training made to ensure that students remain in training despite the pandemic.

“Among the golden opportunities afforded by the course has been an intensive three-week New York Film Academy online course, in which students learn about making micro-documentaries, public service announcements, commercials and music videos.

“This kind of training enables the students to one day be active in various sectors, not just the film industry,” said Dziva.

Present graduates of the MTF academy are working on M-Net and Showmax productions and it is hoped this kind of activity will continue.

Dziva said the MTF Academy curriculum has been developed in collaboration with partner institutions including the Pan-Africa University in Lagos, Kenyatta University in Nairobi and the University of Zambia.

“The Henley Business School in the United Kingdom is also involved in orientation at the start and finish of the 12-month programme, as well as hosting workshops on Business for Creatives, with a focus on entrepreneurship.

“We congratulate the two Zimbabweans and we look forward to hearing of their progress after the start of their training year in October.”