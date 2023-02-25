Meet the pioneer chemist who helped Byo ward off Covid-19

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

WHEN he graduated at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) Edward Muchengeti knew his Applied Chemistry degree did not require him to work for someone but the nation hence he decided to be an entrepreneur.

He then established a chemical company, Tierra Chemicals. The company manufactures detergents and chemicals which are used in mines, industries and homes. The range of products include pine gel, dishwashing liquid, floor polish, phosphoric acid, chloride of lime, pool acid and bleach.

The company has not only kept industries, mines and homes adequately supplied with essential chemicals but was among the first companies to respond to the demand for Covid-19 consumables by producing sanitisers and masks. The company as part of its corporate social responsibility programme, decided to donate the sanitisers, masks and detergents to schools.

Edward says he loves experimenting with chemicals and creating something from them. It is this love for chemistry that has motivated him to be among the pioneer Applied Chemistry Degree students at Nust.

He said starting his own company was a dream come true but had told himself that before venturing into business he needed capital.

“By capital I am not talking about money but the experience of working for different companies and organisations. After graduating in 1994 I worked for Harare City Council as a water chemist. I went on to join the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) where I again worked as a water chemist taking care of three provinces in Matabeleland. I thereafter joined the Standard Association of Zimbabwe doing the same job. When I left the Standards Association of Zimbabwe, I joined Chemlakes Marketing as a technical salesperson,” said Edward.

He said during the period, he also did a number of short courses like quality assurance, lake water quality management which he did in Japan, marketing and many other courses.

“I gained a lot of experience in the chemicals manufacturing sector and how to sell the products to consumers,” said Edward.

He said while he was still an employee, he joined hands with a friend and established a company.

“Starting this company was an eye-opener as I realised that I had great potential to be my own employer.

In 2016 we started manufacturing mining laboratory reagents after realising that the bulk which was being produced in the country was being exported,” said Edward.

He said as demand for their products increased, they employed mostly graduates from universities to assist therm.

“We had just acquired a state-of-the-art machine from China when Covid-19 hit the country and this machine made a difference in the fight against the pandemic. It is this machine which made it possible for us to produce the much-needed sanitisers,” said Edward.

He said demand especially for sanitisers was very high and the company found itself increasing manpower to more than 50 employees.

“In order to complement Government and its partners in fighting the pandemic, the company donated sanitisers to schools and other needy communities,” said Edward.

It is graduates like Edward who are changing the narrative and negative perceptions that there are no jobs in Zimbabwe. The new education model seeks to produce graduates that create employment as opposed to seeking employment and the country therefore needs more patriotic Edwards that have confidence in their own economy. Edward has urged other graduates to venture into business taking advantage of the country’s vast resources which he said must benefit Zimbabweans first.–@flora_sibanda