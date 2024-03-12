Meet Umjabulisi the Poet

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

ZWELITHINI Dlamini, also known to his followers as Umjabulisi the Poet, is a 23-year-old polymath, serving as an author of short stories and poems, Master of Ceremonies, creative consultant, and Refractionist. Born and raised in Bulawayo, Umjabulisi demonstrates mastery in the Ndebele Language, skillfully crafting and presenting his poetry.

Umjabulisi has graced numerous events, delighting audiences with his artistry and spreading joy through his words, notably encapsulated in his mantra “Jabul’ujule’,” which is emblazoned on his branded t-shirts. Despite his demanding role as a Refractionist, Umjabulisi prioritises his artistic endeavours, considering them his true calling.

Inspired by school poets such as Meliwenkosi, Nqobisizwe, and Brenda, as well as television programmes like the reality talent show Star Brite and the legendary Bhekumuzi Luthuli, Umjabulisi is eagerly anticipating the publication of his book titled ‘Akungiqabule Mbijana’ alongside several short stories this year.

Umjabulisi aspires to be a beacon of inspiration for youth, preserving culture through his poetry and fostering unity among people. He has been recognised at the Havilla School of Language in Harare and has graced stages at notable events like the Bulawayo spoken word event, P.O.W.E.R sessions, where he shared the spotlight with esteemed poetic figures such as Chester The Poet, Thaluso da Poet, Sage M-One, and Brandon, known for Comedy.

Despite facing challenges, particularly in garnering support within his hometown of Bulawayo, Umjabulisi remains resilient. He believes that over time, the city will recognise and appreciate his artistry. Reflecting on the trials of being an artist, he acknowledges the inherent difficulties but emphasises the importance of perseverance and diversification of skills.

Umjabulisi encourages both emerging and established artists to continuously expand their knowledge and acquire supplementary skills to complement their artistry.

His works are accessible on various social media platforms, including TikTok and Facebook, reaching audiences far and wide.