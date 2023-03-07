Meet UrbanMilitant, artist behind Nama logo design

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

“I’ve learnt that it doesn’t matter where you come from or how unexposed you think you are. Honesty, commitment, and determination can take you places. Also, there’s no jack of all trades, pick something specific and specialise in it. That’s how you get people’s attention.”

This was said by graphic designer, Quentine Nyoni who is behind the design of the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) logo. Known in the art circles as UrbanMilitant, Nyoni who hails from Gwanda narrated how he landed that role.

“I landed the Nama gig after the company I work with (Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation) was chosen by the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe to organise the Namas in a five-year contract. As a result, I’ve been helping curate the event since 2019 and was already the creative studio manager by then.

“They (JCMC) trusted my capabilities to carry this job alongside a team of other outstanding creatives,” he said.

UrbanMilitant said as a person coming from Gwanda and being given a task to work on a national project, he has realised the power of teamwork and that where one comes from does not matter.

Turning to his artistic career, UrbanMilitant who is inspired by local designers such as Chaz Maviyane Davies said he ventured into it to try and help creatives from his hometown whom he felt were disadvantaged in terms of resources.

“What inspired me to be a creative designer was the talent I was surrounded by in Gwanda. The creatives who were very talented didn’t have equal opportunities in terms of exposure (by means of visual communication tools), so I had to learn how to use editing suites (creating videos, documentaries and arts covers) in order to help them,” he said.

“I started content creation in 2015 and my first glimpse of the limelight was when we created a mini ‘horror skit’ that was called Pandemic 084. It got us attention and interviews as a group of creatives that included Lance Hebron, Zhezhingtons and many other Gwanda creatives. Strengthened by this, I went on to win an international award at the African Union logo design contest in 2017,” said UrbanMilitant.

Over the years, the graphic designer who majors in video creation and graphic designing has worked with various artists on a number of projects including book cover designs, music videos, and television productions.

“I’ve worked on projects including The Natural Hair Festival Zimbabwe 2022, The African New Year 2022, Skeyi and Strobo Fabrik Party, Nama 2019-2021, Dreamstar Talent Search competition, Suhn’s Angel music video, Nyasha David’s Mariana lyric video and Mwenje Mathole’s Svingobwe album cover.”

In order to better his work, UrbanMilitant said there is a need to acquire adequate tools that are up to date so that he can be able to match the standards of international content creators.

“Also, our industry is enhanced by networking with other creatives in order to share and learn from each other, but we don’t have enough hubs, studios and spaces to network and create. Therefore, we appeal for help,” he said.

For him, the most rewarding thing in his career has been the process of curating and creating art.

“It takes a lot of courage, patience and sweat for one’s artwork to reach completion.

Seeing your product taking a life of its own, be it a logo or an up-and-coming artiste who has just been put in the limelight because of the visuals we create together is an absolutely amazing experience that I wouldn’t trade for anything,” said UrbanMilitant. — @mthabisi_mthire