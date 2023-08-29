Meet Zebra Revolution Star Christopher Gumbo

ZIFA Bulawayo Division Two Soccer League side Zebra Revolution’s Christopher Gumbo is excited about being part of the title chasing side in the league, having been two points behind log leaders Chicken Inn.

The 20-year-old former Bantu Rovers, Highlanders and Bulawayo City midfielder has played a pivotal role in his side’s title chase as he has contributed towards 17 goals in 14 games.

He has scored nine goals and provided seven assists.

“I am happy that I am able to help the team with a couple of goals and assists. We need them very much considering the situation we are in, any goal or assist from anyone in the team would come in handy.”

“I have to clearly say it out that I have enjoyed my time at Zebra Revolution and I have one match in particular that I have enjoyed most which was a 3-1 victory against last season’s league champions Mzilikazi FC, a team from Mzilikazi where I stay. We were trailing 1-0 in the first half and after the second half I was introduced just after we had grabbed an equaliser. I assisted in Panashe Ngwenya’s goal that gave us the lead and I rounded off the scoring with a header,” Gumbo said.

His side has been involved in a back-and-forth tussle with Chicken Inn’s developmental side, a team which sits on top of the pile and has a two-point cushion ahead of the Sizinda based side.

Gumbo also spoke of how much his coach Mkhokheli Dube contributes to the development of everyone in the team, as he has been at the highest level of football, having played for Highlanders, FC Platinum, United States Of America based side New England Revolution and the national team.

“He has so much experience, everyone knows what he has achieved as a footballer and as a human being, he is not only our coach, he is also our role model. He has seen almost everything in football and I think it slightly puts us in an advantageous position compared to other teams in the league.”

Zebra Revolution will play Crusaders FC away at Barbourfields Stadium in their next match as they look to catch up with Chicken Inn and hopefully be the leading team in the league.