Meet Zim’s 2nd Amazing Voices reps, The Unveiled

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

After the call by Old Mutual for groups to register to be part of the famed Amazing Voices competition where US$100 000 was up for grabs last year, Joshua Mtima, an aspiring musician decided to form a group that he would enter the competition with.

The group that hails from the capital of Zimbabwe, Harare, was to be named The Unveiled.

Mtima said he decided to form the group simply for the purposes of entering the Amazing Voices competition which only allowed people to audition as groups. He said he managed to get 12 other people who shared the same musical vision as his and they met for the first time on November 24.

With the end goal being the group’s participation in the Pan-African singing competition, the group agreed to record a video clip that they would send to the competition as the first round of auditions was conducted virtually.

“We entered the Amazing Voices competition in November, just a few days after we’d formed our group. We were then invited for the second audition which was in front of judges on the 19th of December.

“It was really hectic because we auditioned for the competition just two days before the cutoff. We also almost missed the second round as we had to prepare a song in just 20 minutes before they shut down the auditions,” the group’s spokesperson, Ashley Mapfumo said.

He said fortunately, the group made it and was shortlisted to represent Zimbabwe at the competition that is taking place in South Africa.

But due to the requirements of the competition, they had to drop five of their members as only eight members were needed.

“Originally, The Unveiled is made up of 13 members, but however, only eight made it to the competition as per the competition’s stipulated numbers of eight members. We then reached a decision to have four ladies and four males.

“Those part of the competition are males — Joshua Mtima, Ashley Mapfumo, Owen Kabasa, and Munashe Mazarura and females — Mary Anibal, Chipo Muza, Melbah Madzima and Nyachide Thokozane.”

Those who remained behind are Gift Nzua, Kudzai Sachikonye, Orion Mtima, Brandon Japajapa and Salem Mtima.

Few months down the line, the group is excelling at the competition where they are one of the two groups representing Zimbabwe. They are also among the remaining seven groups.

Watching the group in action, one may think they are a gospel outfit, but when the group was formed on November 22 last year, it defined itself as a versatile musical group.

During this past Sunday’s show, the group performed a rendition of Ntokozo Mbambo’s In the Shadow and received a heads up from judges. Also giving them a stamp of approval were Mbambo himself and Joyous Celebration who commented on and shared the performance on their social media pages.

Reflecting on their stint on Amazing Voices, Mapfumo said their journey has been amazing as they have turned darlings to many, just six months after their formation.

Mapfumo said since setting foot in South Africa last month, they have been eager to shine and make fellow Zimbabweans proud of them.

“The competition is intense as there’s so much pressure, but we’re hanging in there. The judges are loving our performances and we’re all in fighting mode.”

He said although the group was formed for the purposes of Amazing Voices, they have realised that they can actually do more.

“We’re a versatile group although we do more of gospel. As The Unveiled, we mainly set up the group for the competition, but later realised we could do more even beyond the competition. So I can safely say the journey is just starting for us,” Mapfumo said.

Asked about their future plans, Mapfumo said they hope to release singles after the competition.

“For now, we’re directing all our energy towards the competition so everything is on hold. But we’re hoping to drop a single or two soon after the competition. We also have some cover songs that we’ll be dropping too.”

The spokesperson added that the group also hopes to establish a studio and music training centre for underprivileged youths in Zimbabwe.

“We’d also like to perform at different music concerts and tour worldwide. As a group, we have three full-time musicians, two who’re studying music, while one is a pastor. The rest are university students.”

The group’s youngest member is 18 while the oldest is 30 years old.

Turning to the group’s performance this past Sunday, one of the lead vocalists, Thokozani Nyachide earned the group regional respect after she led them into stardom with their performance of Mbambo’s track.

Commenting after their performance, one of the judges, Trigmatic said: “Guys, I’m saved in the shadow of your performances. I loved it, the lead (Thokozani) is angelic.

“I love that they allowed you (Thokozani) to perform and the team served as a base. That’s the beautiful thing about teamwork. I loved the song choice and how you delivered it.”

Commented Ammara: “I’m smiling because teamwork makes the dream work. We’ve seen that today and I’m pleasantly surprised to see you (Thokozani) come to the front and hold down the song with your voice. Everything was seamless. Your voices are so high and incredible. I just loved it.”

Guest judge, Zwai Bala also commended The Unveiled team for their consistency.

“Guys, you’re working hard and paying attention to detail. When you make a decision, make it and go for it.”

Amazing Voices, a Pan-African show that was introduced last year, seeks to unearth unsigned singing groups from five countries — Zimbabwe, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana. It is airing every Sunday on DStv channels — Zambezi Magic, Africa Magic and Mzansi Magic at 5pm. — @mthabisi_mthire.