Meeting with Connie was enlightening: Sandy

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

What started as a dream for artiste Sandra “Sandy” Ndebele became a reality last weekend as she finally met her role model, South African actress Connie Ferguson.

Connie was in Harare over the weekend for a visit that was part of her regional tour. During her stay, she addressed a Women in Business conference, visited Emerald Hill Children’s Home and held a Zumba masterclass fitness session among other activities.

Sandy, who had the opportunity to perform her track Londolozela for Connie and dance with her said the teachings from Connie should be put to action as they will help improve the careers of creatives, especially females.

“Meeting the iconic actress, Connie, was an enlightening moment for my career as she shared tips for her success story.

As creatives, mostly female ones, if we can action these tips that include the need to work hard and be dedicated, we’ll definitely see fruitful results,” said Sandy.

Other than dancing and singing, Sandy is also talented in acting, a talent that she has not been paying much attention to. Last year, she joined the acting casting agency, Becky Casting, with the hope to clinch acting roles in SA productions. So, interacting with Connie, a renowned actress and film director was beneficial to Sandy.

“I hope that in future, I’ll engage her services as I’d, one day, wish to work with her since I frequent South Africa,” she said.

She went on to pay gratitude to Nedbank Zimbabwe and business mogul Zodwa Mkandla for inviting her to the event and encouraged them to continue coming up with such initiatives.

“To be selected by Nedbank Zimbabwe among many female creatives from around the region, was a blessing. It showed that my efforts in the industry were speaking for themselves.

“I believe such interactions should be done regularly as they bring about many great minds in one room. When that happens, success is inevitable.

Therefore, I’d like to thank Nedbank Zimbabwe and Zodwa for believing in all the women who attended,” she said. – @mthabisi_mthire