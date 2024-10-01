MEFMI reflects on milestones as it celebrates 30th anniversary

Business Writer

THE Macroeconomic and Financial Management Institute of Eastern and Southern Africa (MEFMI) commemorated its 30th anniversary on Monday as it reflected on achievements made towards fostering macroeconomic, financial sector stability and debt management in the Eastern and Southern African region.

Over the past three decades, MEFMI has evolved from a group of visionary senior officials from regional central banks and Ministries of Finance and Economic Planning in Eastern and Southern Africa (formerly ESAIDARM) into a leading regional capacity-building institution, with diversified programmes and partnerships, boasting 15 member countries.

These include Zimbabwe, Botswana, Kenya, Zambia, Uganda, Angola, Eswatini and Malawi.

In a statement to mark the day, MEFMI executive director, Dr Louis Kasekende, said the breakthroughs it has achieved demonstrate the organisation’s resilience and adaptability over the years.

“Through its flagship programmes: the Macroeconomic Management Programme, the Debt Management Programme, and the Financial Sector Management Programme, MEFMI has provided cutting-edge training to thousands of professionals, policymakers, and researchers across the region,” said Dr Kasekende.

“MEFMI takes immense pride in its accomplishments over the past 30 years.”

On capacity building, he said MEFMI has developed tailored training programmes and workshops over the years, which have equipped countless individuals with skills to navigate complex economic challenges over the years.

“Over the past seven to eight years, MEFMI has engaged approximately 11,000 beneficiaries through capacity development initiatives. Of these, around 7,000 were reached during phase five, while the remainder are currently benefiting from the ongoing phase six,” said Dr Kasekende.

The organisation also runs a ‘Fellows Development Programme (FDP)’, which is aimed at creating a regional pool of expertise across various specialisations for member countries to utilise.

“To date, MEFMI has trained and graduated approximately 200 Fellows, of which about 70 are currently active,” said Dr Kasekende.

On policy analysis, MEFMI said research and analysis have been conducted throughout the years to inform policy making and enhance macroeconomic management.

The organisation also promotes regional cooperation among member countries, which is a critical strategy towards attaining a shared destiny, and addresses shared economic concerns and promotes regional integration.

Other key focus areas include driving knowledge sharing as a platform for exchange of knowledge and best practices, contributing to the region’s overall development, as well as providing statistical excellence through increasing the number of countries compiling and disseminating statistics in line with international standards and exceeding targets.

Meanwhile, Dr Kasekende said the strides made so far would not have been completed without stakeholder support and partnerships, which have made the positive outcomes possible with multiple impacts on livelihoods.

Going forward, he said the organisation was committed to staying on course in line with emerging trends and challenges, including adapting its programmes and services to meet the evolving needs of member countries.

MEFMI is a regionally-owned organization specializing in providing training and capacity development programmes on macroeconomic and financial sector management.

