Mega car show for petrolheads

Brandon Moyo

SCORES of auto traders and auto accessories’ suppliers are set to descend on the city for the first edition of the Bulawayo Annual Car Fest at popular leisure spot, Eyadini this Saturday.

The event will offer a glance at the latest in automotive technologies — from high-powered vehicles to sound systems.

This high-octane family show that roars into life from 10am to 9pm is billed as the city’s largest automotive aftermarket show, with several exhibitors set to take part. Not only will attendees have the chance to get up close and personal with custom-built cars, hot whips, and other exciting vehicles, but sound-offs and exhaust battles will also thrill the crowds.

The event, which is open to the public also presents a forum for those in the industry to convince buyers that their respective innovations hold the keys to a more entertaining, safe, efficient, and environmentally friendly transportation future.

“Because we have some of the most influential individuals coming by and these companies bring their very best to the show,” said Justeasy Vengesai, the event’s organiser.

“Bulawayo has a lot of car lovers who generally don’t have anywhere to go to meet fellow petrolheads and exchange notes. We’re hoping that exhibitors will include mechanics, auto electricians, and sound experts to advise visitors to the show on issues regards to their vehicles,” added Vengesai.

The Bulawayo Car Fest is expected to emerge as the destination for automotive retailers to showcase their latest breakthroughs in eco-friendly and sustainable technology.

A festive atmosphere is expected with entertainment set to include a performance by artiste Boy Nino who will be backed by top DJs including DJ Mzoe, DJ Slamma, DJ Nospa, DJ CP, and DJ Stokswit. As a family-friendly event, kids will be suitably entertained by jumping castles while a full food court will cater to virtually any palate.

In addition to sustainability, this show will very much be about connectivity among buyers and sellers as well. – @brandon_malvin