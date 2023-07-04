Meikles Limited declared a final dividend

Business Writer

DIVERSIFIED listed group, Meikles Limited has declared a final dividend of 0.8 US$ cents per share with the group estimating its profit before tax for the year, at $14.4 billion in historical cost terms.

The financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2023 are expected to be published by 14 July 2023.

In a notice to shareholders, company secretary Mr Thabani Mpofu said: “Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors declared a final Dividend, Number 92 of 0.8 US$ cents per share payable out of the profits for the financial year ending 28 February 2023. The dividend will be payable on or about 8 August 2023.

“Disbursements to foreign shareholders are subject to Exchange Control Approval and payment guidelines for foreign payments.”